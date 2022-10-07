MONDAMIN – The message delivered to Audubon was simple.
Win next week against Woodbine, and you're in. Lose, and you're out.
The Wheelers looked to spoil the perfect season Friday night against West Harrison, but in a good back-and-forth battle, the Hawkeyes celebrated their first-ever championship in eight-man football with a 35-26 victory.
"First half, we played pretty well offensviely, and second half we played better defensively. We just didn't play a whole game in all aspects," said coach Sean Birks, who also noted some special teams miscues in the second half. "There's spots in all three phases of the game and against a quality opponent like this, you've got to score more than one second-half touchdown."
A few missed opportunities and assignments aside, the Wheelers and Hawkeyes played even, with the Wheelers taking a 20-19 halftime lead.
That first half was back-and-forth, with the Wheelers taking a 14-13 lead off a nifty halfback pass from Evan Alt to Edward Miller from 7 yards out. Walker Rife, who was huge in this game, then rambled 43 yards after the reception to put his team back up 19-14.
That was before Miller caught his third touchdown catch of the night, this one for 39 yards to establish the halftime score with 1:24 to go before halftime. The Hawkeyes missed a 39-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half.
A key turning point in the game came with 4:39 left in the third quarter, and the tide shifted to the Hawkeyes.
The Wheelers – already intercepted on the first play of the second half – were backed up inside their own 10, already with a penalty bringing up third-and-14 at their own 5. Olsen tried to throw the ball away as he was pressured into his own end zone, before the Wheelers were called for a pair of penalties: holding and intentional grounding. The holding call was declined but the intentional grounding was not, and that gave the Hawkeyes a safety and a 21-20 lead.
From there, the Hawkeyes went on a pair of long drives. Even though the Wheelers caught an apparent break when a touchdown return on the free kick was negated due to an illegal block in the back penalty, the Hawkeyes eventually capped off the drive with a 2-yard score by Rife on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 29-20.
After holding the Wheelers, Mason King put the game on ice with a 17-yard run into the end zone with 4:09 left. The Wheelers didn't quit, and Evan Alt caught a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:14 left to make the final score a bit closer.
Audubon put up 245 total yards of offense, with Aaron Olsen accounding for 213 of those yards, including 91 passing on 8-of-14 passing and three touchdowns. Miller had five catches for 65 yards to lead the receiving.
Defensively, Grant Gleason had 11 solo tackles and Manny Beisswenger six to lead the Wheelers.
Audubon (3-4, 3-2 District 10) will host Woodbine in a game that, as noted earlier, will play a huge role in determining the Wheelers' post-season fate.
"We just have to execute better," said Birks. "We missed tackles defensively, and offensively we made some miscues. We just have to execute better and part of that is on me, took. I called some bad plays ... and it came back to bite us."