AUDUBON – The Audubon boys’ track team has state experience in several events, and it’s that experience a year ago on the Drake University oval that has coach Monte Riebhoff hoping will rub off on a young squad.
Senior Gavin Smith leads the way for the Wheelers, having medaled in the 400-meter hurdles and running the final leg of the shuttle hurdle relay that placed sixth. He was also a member of the 4x400-meter relay that came in eighth.
Brandon Jensen is also back for the shuttle hurdle relay, which will have to replace its two graduating seniors, twins Ethan and Joel Klocke.
“We’ve got 17 athletes, and that’s a perfect number to work with,” said Riebhoff on a windy Monday afternoon, noting the breakdown is eight freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and four seniors.
Smith is the headliner for the senior class, but Carter Andreasen, Alex Foran and Jensen. Andreasen and Jensen could each be key members of the hurdling crew, while Smith is expected to be among southwest Iowa’s best in both of the individual hurdle races – 110-meter lows and 400-meter highs – and as the veteran of the shuttle hurdle relay.
Smith’s athleticism was also key in the 4x100-meter relay, which placed eighth at state. With Matthew Beisswenger electing to graduate early and thus begin college and the Klocke twins graduated, he’ll have three newcomers to help guide for a hoped-for return to state. Smith is also expected to compete in some sprints.
Jensen and Foran have, along with Smith, been out all four years, while Andreasen – he’ll also be out for golf – is out for the first time since junior high. While Andreasen and Jensen will be part of the hurdling crew and could see sprints, Foran will focus on his throwing specialties, the shot put and discus.
Of the new member of the shuttle hurdle relay, freshman Aaron Olsen has stood out early in practice. “He’s got to adjust to the new height ... but he’s grown a little bit since junior high so he’ll be fine,” said Riebhoff. “He’s really quick and one of the best junior high hurdlers there was last year.”
With the possible exception of Olsen, “The freshman class I don’t know that much about. It’s good numbers and some of them are showing signs of good speed. We don’t know yet what they’re going to do, and that’s what that Early Bird is for, to see what they can do.”
Besides Olsen, there’s Colin Hartl, Austin Pruitt, Mason Steckler and Logan Stetzel (all longer sprints and 800), Adam Obrecht and Jack Stanerson (1600), and Gabe Jensen (hurdles and some middle distance). Olson could also run some sprints.
As for the junior class, Manny Beisswenger has shown improved sprint speed and strength, and will fit in prominently in sprints and sprint relays. Dakota McCranie is a newcomer who’ll be assessed at the Early Bird.
The sophomore class has Zeke Konkler (some sprints and middle distance), Logan Schmidt (hurdles) and Brody Beane.
The Early Bird, scheduled for Tuesday, Riebhoff said, “I look at it as a glorified practice. We want most of our kids to be in three or four races and to get a good workout. They might be close in proximity in races but I want it to be a conditioner. We don’t keep team scores but just a good chance to compete.”