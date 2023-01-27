GIRLS
Audubon: It’s been a tough season for the Wheeler girls, but the rewards of a win are often worth it.
The Wheelers’ search for a second win came to an end Tuesday night when they picked up a 45-32 win over Riverside.
The Wheelers were in control most of the way, giving up a 7-0 early lead only to ride Audrey Jensen’s three three-point baskets, all in the second half, and a high ball-screen offense, as well as strong efforts by Sienna Albertsen (10 points) and Madison Steckler (eight points) to the big victory.
The Wheelers improved to 2-15 on the year, following earlier losses to AHSTW (53-35) and Boyer Valley (46-37).
The Wheelers led in the BV game, 8-2 after the first eight minutes, but the visiting Bulldogs pushed in front with a 15-5 run in the second quarter and led the rest of the way. Albertsen had 17 points to lead the Wheelers.
Audubon also played pretty well against AHSTW but couldn’t match the efforts of Lady Vikes’ Delaney Goshorn, Ellie Peterson and Graycen Partlow, all who were in double figures. Steckler, however, had the hot hand for the Wheelers with her game-high 22 points.
Exira-EHK: The rematch between CAM and Exira-EHK was not close. The first meeting was 62-58, but in their meeting at Elk Horn on Friday, Jan. 20, the Spartans once again scored 62 points but held the Cougars to 39. That’s a 62-39 romp.
A 9-0 lead in the early stages set the tone for the Spartans. Strong nights by Shay Burmeister (a game-high 19 points), Quinn Grubbs (18) and Makenzie Riley (16, to go along with 11 rebounds) also helped. Grubbs added six assists and Burmeister four as the Spartans showed good ball distribution.
The Spartans are 13-2, with wins earlier this week over West Harrison (72-25) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (46-34).
BOYS
Audubon: The Audubon boys now have five wins on the season, picking up that win with a non-conference home decision over Boyer Valley, 71-60.
A second-half rally did it for the Wheelers. After trailing by eight at halftime, 34-26, the Wheelers doubled their point total in the third quarter with 26 points to cut the Bulldog lead to one. A 19-7 lead saw coach Jacob Privia’s team win going away.
Edward Miller had another double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Collin Bauer had 24 points and Carson Bauer 16.
The Wheelers lost their Western Iowa Conference games, 60-40 to Riverside on Tuesday and 60-38 in a hard-fought effort against state-ranked AHSTW last Friday, Jan. 20.
The Wheelers were within competitive range most of the night, rallying after giving up a 25-9 first quarter run to keep the Vikings within shouting distance. The defense was key, never allowing the Vikings to get more than a 15 point lead until the last four minutes of the game.
Carson Bauer provided much of the spark for Audubon with his team-high 20 points, always getting good looks at the basket and playing with energy.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans’ rematch with CAM Friday, Jan. 20, didn’t go into overtime. Going ahead by 17 points in the first half, the Spartans held off any rally attempts by the Cougars in a 62-51 win.
Derrek Kommes led with 15 points, while Trey Petersen added 13 and Cash Emgarten scored 10. The Spartans were 15-of-20 at the free throw line in the second half to come out on top.
The Cougars rallied from a 25-8 deficit to pull to within five, at 34-29, early in the second half before the Spartans restored order with a 10-2 run and never let their guests in the game again.
The Spartans, which were ranked 10th in the Associated Press’ latest Iowa Class 1A, are 14-2, following a 1-1 week that saw them fall to West Harrison, 78-58, and win 56-50 to Coon Rapids-Bayard.