The Audubon softball team sat at 2-1 on the season prior to Thursday’s game against Coon Rapids-Bayard.
That record comes after splitting a pair of Western Iowa Conference games: last Friday’s 4-3 loss to Treynor and a 6-0 win Tuesday night over Underwood.
In the win over the Eagles, the Wheelers used a four-run third inning to break the game open. Kali Irlmeier had the hot bat, with three hits including a pair of doubles and also drew a walk. Alexis Obermeier had two RBIs for the game as well. The Wheelers had 10 hits in the game.
Irlmeier helped her cause on the mound, giving up just four hits and walking one while striking out five.
In the Treynor game, the Wheelers led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Cardinals rallied to take the lead, before holding on for the win.
Jordan Porsch had two hits and two RBIs, while Obermeier had 10 strikeouts in the loss. Two errors would prove costly.