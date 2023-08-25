EXIRA – Drew Buckholdt is calling the shots at Exira-EHK as the new football coach this fall.
Buckholdt, a former standout for the Spartans, takes over for longtime head coach Tom Petersen, who had a very successful run including a state runner-up trip and multiple playoff spots.
The pieces are in place for Petersen’s successor to continue that success and perhaps get back to the post-season.
Buckholdt inherits a team that went 4-4 a year ago and for the second straight year was oh-so-close to reaching the post-season. He’ll be charged with improving an offense that did pretty well last year, with 168 yards per game rushing and 204 passing.
Senior Cash Emgarten led the team in receiving, with 633 yards on 27 catches and nine touchdowns, and is really the top returning offensive player with substantial yards. Cannon Hansen (27-185 rushing, three TDs) is the top returning back, and Alex Hansen (20-110, two TDs; 7-56 receiving) is a two-pronged threat.
Jameson Kilworth is the only other returnee who saw time under center, completing his only pass for a 46-yard touchdown, so whomever replaces Trey Petersen will have big shoes to fill, what with his 2,320 total yards.
Hansen, a junior, had 44.5 tackles, 31 solo along with 4.5 sacks among his nine tackles for losses, and a pair of fumble recoveries. Kilworth, a senior, added 22.5 tackles, including our for loss and Emgarten 21.5 tackles of them 16 solo. Should Buckholdtimplement a kicking game, Emgarten will be looking to improve a 9-of-17 performance on PAT kicks; the Spartans will also be looking to improve two-point conversion tries, as they were just 13-of-26 a year ago.
The Spartans will have their first game of the season against Ar-We-Va at 7 p.m. today at Westside. The home opener is Friday, Sept. 1, with local rival Audubon in non-district action.