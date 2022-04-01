ELK HORN – Trey Petersen is the top returning golfer for the Exira-EHK boys' golf team, which has a big roster with 17 golfers this spring for coach Tony Petersen.
Trey Petersen, a junior and the coach's nephew, qualified for the Iowa Class 1A district meet a year ago but fell short of a state meet berth at Anita's Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Expected to be one of the top juniors in southwest Iowa, Petersen is expected to be a strong contender for the Rolling Valley Conference championship after a 45.43 combined adjusted average last year.
Three others who were in the varsity lineup are back: seniors Dane Paulsen and Aiden Potts, and sophomore Quintin White.
Junior Gavin Bengard and senior Davis Larsen are expected to be the fifth and sixth golfers in the varsity lineup, but there's plenty of depth for the team this year. Derek Kommes, Davis Larsen, Aiden Flathers and Jack Lacanne are other potential contributors.
Coach Petersen noted his team was struggling a little bit in its season opener Tuesday at the Avoca Golf Course, but that was maybe understandable as other teams were in the same boat.
"We've only been able to get out one day, and that was (Monday)," he said, noting course conditions at the team's home course, the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, have also precluded practice.
"Some of them have had a little bit of experience so we're hoping they can improve a little bit," he said, noting that a larger group of experienced players in front of them and the COVID-19 pandemic from two years ago have hurt some. "It's a younger group ... but they haven't played golf a lot."
GIRLS
The girls' golf team at Exira-EHK have the same two out that were out a year ago: junior Shay Burmeister and senior Mollie Rasmussen. Both had combined adjusted averages in the 59-60 area a year ago.