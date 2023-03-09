MANNING — When all polling places were counted on Tuesday, the IKM-Manning School District got a show of support from over 1,100 voters on Measure TG, which asked voters to approve the use of $7.9 million in school infrastructure sales service and use tax revenue for updates at the Manning campus.
There were 1,146 “yes” votes to 463 “no” votes. A simple majority was needed to pass. In a release from IKM-Manning school officials, about 51% of the registered voters cast ballots and 71.22% voted yes, with about 28.78% voted against the measure.
Superintendent Trevor Miller said, “This is a win for our kids, and the future of education here at IKM-Manning,” adding, “I’m grateful for the many volunteers who helped educate voters about our needs and and encouraged everyone to get out and vote. I’m very proud of our school board for their persistence in finding a solution that the majority of our constituents can support.”
Miller said the support was amazing, and the district can now move forward with the project. The district can now use the funds to build a new gymnasium, locker rooms, commons area and spark/fire room, all to be done in the north east corner of the Manning campus building, all with no impact to the property tax rate.
Manning alumnus and current IKM-Manning School board Vice President, Amy Ferneding, has served on the school board for the past 15 years. During this time she served on the Manning board and the current IKM-Manning Board, and has been on the front lines during the district’s transitions.
“We did this for all of the kids,” shared Ferneding. “There are so many people who have worked tirelessly to move this district forward and we are grateful for all of their efforts. The outcome of this vote shows that persistence does prevail.”
Miller recently updated projects completed in the last two years like Storm sewer and site drainage; Elementary bathroom renovations for ADA compliance; MS/HS bathroom renovations for ADA compliance; MS/HS bus loop improvements; Exterior and interior signage updates at all buildings and Elementary playground updates — installations to be put in spring of 2023.
“At the end of the day, this is about the kids and our future,” said Miller. “We need to provide flexible learning environments where students can learn in a variety of ways so they can be well-prepared for life.”