GRAY - A traffic hazard in Gray should be dealt with after the Audubon County Supervisors approved a request to put in a stop sign at F16 and Main Street during their meeting Tuesday.
The board heard a request to put in a stop sign during an earlier meeting, with concerns about vehicles driving too fast, and brought the concern back for discussion this week.
County Engineer Mitch Rydl said there was a map showing where stop signs had been added, and a resolution had to be passed to put one in.
Farm to Market extension funds could be used to pay for the sign, which should help with concerns of vehicles going too fast or not stopping there. Adding the sign would also make it a four way stop.
The supervisors voted unanimously to approve putting in a stop sign there.
Rydl also noted that he would have to amend his department’s budget - possibly in April - because an excavator they had ordered had come in. In other equipment needs he mentioned that while the department needed trucks, they just weren’t available at this time.