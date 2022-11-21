ATLANTIC - The Elks are holding an Elks Scholarship Fund holiday craft on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. It's a Crown Royal Craft with all supplies and a light snack provided for $10. You are asked to bring your own scissors. Drinks will be available at an extra cost. It is open to everyone and you are encouraged to bring your family and friends. Proceeds go towards the Elks Scholarship Fund.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.