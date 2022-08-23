DES MOINES — Sixty-two FFA members submitted 332 exhibits in the Farm Crops contest judged Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Atlantic and Carroll area FFA were 5th and 8th in the top 10 Chapter Awards.
The list includes
1. Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
2. Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland
3. Albia FFA, Albia
4. DeWitt Central FFA, DeWitt
5. Carroll Area FFA, Carroll
6. Forest City FFA, Forest City
7. Maquoketa FFA, Maquoketa
8. Atlantic FFA, Atlantic
9. North Scott FFA, Eldridge
10. Stanton FFA, Stanton