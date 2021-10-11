ATLANTIC — Thanks to federal funding due the impact of COVID-19, Iowans who are behind on water bills, or about to be disconnected may be able to get assistance through a new program.
The state has received over $10 million, from the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Act, to help households with past due charges, fees and taxes for drinking water and wastewater.
The program — Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) — is administered by the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and served by all 99 counties through local Community Action Agencies. The program works like the already existing heating assistance program, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and individuals must qualify for LIHEAP to get the water assistance.
Ivy Nielsen, director of LIHEAP and LIHWAP programs, said those interested should contact their local West Central Community Action location in Atlantic at 304 Chestnut Street ((712) 243-5421) to make sure their LIHEAP application has been completed. If the individual hasn’t ever completed a LIHEAP application, Nielsen said they could apply, and then if they qualify would benefit for both heating and water assistance.
Applicants must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, with a current water crisis.
Applications will be accepted starting on Oct. 8, and the application period is year-round. It is expected to run through Sept. 30, 2023 or until funds are exhausted.
Nielsen said federal officials felt “that with the COVID-19 situation, people could benefit with assistance for water.”