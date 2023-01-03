SOUTHWEST IOWA - A Minden man died in a New Year’s Day house fire, early Sunday morning, and in Casey, an unidentified 63-year-old man died after being pulled from a burning home there.
The Minden fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at a home on Park Street in Minden. The Minden Fire Chief reported the family residing at the home were babysitting their grandchild. The grandmother and child escaped, but a man, who has not been identified, did not make it out of the home.
Multiple fire departments were called to help fight the fire. The house is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In Casey, the unidentified individual who was pulled from the burning home, died. Casey Fire Chief Travis Corder reported that crews were called out to the fire at 103 West Third in Casey around 7:19 a.m. on Sunday. The man’s name was not immediately released, and the State Medical Examiner would be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The initial investigation found nothing suspicious as a cause for the blaze and it remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Assisting Casey Firefighters were Adair Fire and Rescue and the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office.