CARROLL COUNTY — An Audubon man was killed in a collision in Carroll County on Friday morning at about 6:45 a.m.
Michael Snyder, 34, of Audubon, was traveling northbound on Eagle Avenue in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and failed to stop at the posted stop sign.
Craig Gruhn, 53, of Manning, was traveling eastbound on Highway 141 in a 2019 Mach Anthem registered to Farmer’s Cooperative Co. of Arcadia, and was struck by Snyder’s vehicle. The pick up came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, while Gruhn’s truck came to rest in the north ditch.
Snyder, who was not wearing his seat belt, died in the accident. Gruhn was not injured.
The case remains under investigation
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s office and Manning Rescue.