CLaw enforcement closed part of Interstate 80 for about an hour, for a man who was experiencing a personal crisis, and had climbed onto the message board over the roadway about 8 a.m. Monday.
Negotiators with the Council Bluffs Police with the assistance of the Council Bluffs Fire Department used a ladder/aerial truck to get close to the man to speak with him. They were able to talk him into coming down, and going for help.
During the incident, the west express lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down, and traffic was diverted into I-80 west local lanes to cause less disruption for traffic. The express lanes re-opened around 9 a.m.
The name of the subject involved will not be released, according to law enforcement.