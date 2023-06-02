Kali Irlmeier, daughter of Brett and Debra Irlmeier, graduate of Audubon High School, and Shay Burmeister, daughter of Shane and Lisa Burmeister, graduate of Exira-EHK High School, were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 21st annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on April 30 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 422 high school seniors from across Iowa.
Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters.
Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 65 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.