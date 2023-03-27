Glenn Lee Anderson, 89, of Adair, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Community Care Center in Stuart, Iowa.
The second of seven children, Glenn was born near Hanska, Minnesota, on February 19, 1934, to Glenn M. and Alma (Lee) Anderson. His favorite early memories included spending time at his grandparents’ farm and playing sports, especially baseball and basketball. After graduating from Hanska High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree at Mankato State University and his master’s degree from Colorado College.
In 1956 he married Judy Hohenstein and to that union were born daughter Kim and son Lane. In 1975 he married Sharon Lewis Welsch, and together they had two sons, Wade and Jeff.
Glenn began his career as a teacher and coach in Hanska, Minnesota, in 1956. In his spare time, he loved playing third base and coaching Hanska’s town baseball teams, helping lead his team to the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament in 1959.
In the fall of 1963, Glenn joined the faculty of Adair-Casey High School in Adair, Iowa, where he taught math for 33 years and served as the boys’ varsity basketball coach from 1963-1980. In 1979 his team was the 1A State Runner-Up, earning him the Southwest Iowa Coach of the Year Award. In addition, the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association presented him with the Winner’s Club Award for achieving 300+ career wins.
Glenn also served as athletic director at Adair-Casey from 1971-2010. Determined to provide the necessary funds for athletic improvements, he operated the concession stand at every sporting event. One of his major achievements was developing a new softball/baseball field at the high school location; in his honor, the school named it the “Glenn Anderson Field.” Over the years, he hosted numerous volleyball, basketball, and baseball tournament games, as well as multiple football playoff games, including two 8-man state championship contests. In 2007 Glenn was recognized at the Boys’ State Basketball Tournament for his many years of service as an athletic director.
Glenn’s faith was also a large part of his life. Along with his wife, he was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Adair, in 1975. He held numerous offices and served the church in various capacities, including mowing the spacious lawn for many years. He attended church services faithfully until his health no longer permitted it.
Although he lived in Iowa for decades, part of Glenn always remained a Minnesota boy. He loved the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and one of the highlights of his life was attending Vikings games with Sharon or two or three of his buddies. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and a trip to the casino always brought a smile to his face. He was a wonderful family man, and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Marlys; his brother Wesley; his brothers-in-law Dale Larson, Richard Topp, and H.D. “Fritz” Froehling; his mother- and father-in-law Garland and Ruby Lewis; and his brother- and sister-in-law Stephen and Jean Lewis.
He is survived by Sharon, his loving wife of more than 47 years; children Kim Nelson of Sanford, FL, Lane Anderson of Steamboat Springs, CO, Wade (Michelle) Anderson of Adel, IA, and Jeff (Brittany) Anderson of Prior Lake, MN; grandchildren Cole, Brittany, Taylor, Tanner, Caden, Colin, Claire, Ruby, and Isabelle; sisters Gloria Topp, Margie Larson, and Wanda (Delman) Larson; brother Keith (Cathy) Anderson; sister-in-law Shirley Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and many dear family friends.
Glenn will be buried at North Page Cemetery, located south of Stanton, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 1, at 3:00 in the Adair-Casey gymnasium. Immediately following the service will be the opportunity to enjoy food and beverages while visiting with the family and old acquaintances.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Glenn Anderson family for later designation and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA, is handling the arrangements for the Anderson Family.