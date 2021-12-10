Oct. 25, 1924
– Dec. 3, 2021
Margie Loraine Linn Dawson was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Dec. 3, 2021. Born Oct. 25, 1924, in Pleasant Hill, La., to James and Letha Linn, Margie was five years old when the family made the long trip to Audubon County, Iowa. Viola High School honored her as Valedictorian and she went on to work for Garst & Thomas in Coon Rapids and for an attorney in Audubon.
March 12, 1944 saw Margie marry the love of her life, John Dawson, with whom she would share 77 joyous years. They farmed in Audubon County until 1951 when they moved to Des Moines.
Margie loved to teach children – her own and countless others. She served with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and spent many hours teaching Sunday School and pre-school. She and John were always active in their churches, and Margie had a special gift for ministering to friends and neighbors, always sharing God’s love. She was most deeply dedicated to her family, and as she aged, she looked forward to visits from those who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jamie; son, Timothy and infant children, Marsha and Tommy.
She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Janice (Jerry) Clutts; daughter-in-law, Dilla Dawson; grandsons, Aaron (Sarah) Clutts, Joel (Stephanie) Clutts, Kevin Dawson, Karl Dawson; three great-granddaughters, Elsie, Vivian and Olive; and brothers, Jean (Kathleen) and Eldon (Arlene) Linn.
Services will be held at Reach Church, 2725 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon, on Monday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Blessman Ministries, 2557 106th St., Urbandale, IA 50322 and condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.