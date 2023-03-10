Sept. 13, 1954 – Feb. 24, 1923
Funeral Services for Bernard Bruce Kaltoft, 68, were held on Friday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton with Reverend Tim White, officiating. Honorary bearers were Mercedes and Jason Ray, Chrysalis and Daniel Grodhaus and Kodiane and Joshua Jernberg. Interment was in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton.
Bernard Bruce Kaltoft was born on Sept. 13, 1954 to Leland and Helen Jo (Mills) Kaltoft at the Myrtue Memorial Hospital in Harlan. He lived his childhood in Kimballton.
He attended Kimballton Independent School for his elementary education and continued his studies at both the Audubon Community Schools as well as the Elk Horn-Kimballton Schools. In 1970 he moved to Omaha, Neb., where he graduated with his high school degree from Pratt School of Individual Instruction. He then continued his education at Iowa State University in Ames. Bernard will always be remembered for his exceeding intelligence and memory.
Following college, Bernard worked in bridge construction. His experiences and accomplishments were as vast as the additional relationships he established.
Like many of us, Bernard’s younger years were full of adventure. In 1987 that changed when an accident left him paralyzed from his chest and down. From that time on, he continued to live his life independently at his residence in what he referred to as “Beautiful Downtown Kimballton.” He never wanted to be viewed as ‘disabled’ and never wanted anyone to know when he was sick. He was an extremely social person, had a strong independent personality, and would do anything he could for someone else, however he struggled to ask for help himself unless he could somehow repay.
His ambition, overwhelming intellect and concern for others never changed. Since 1998 Bernard served our entire community as a member of the Marne Elk Horn Telephone Company board with enthusiasm and commitment.
Bernard had a large poster in his kitchen for many years, a picture of Albert Einstein with his famous quote, “I want to know God’s thoughts, the rest are details.”
On Feb. 8, 2023 Bernard was presented with a diagnosis of sarcoma. Although his reduced physical strength preceded that for a short period of time, his mind remained strong. He was ever so grateful for the help he received during the last few weeks of his life. Bernard developed strong relationships with so many people who will never forget him. His love for his family and friends was powerful. On Feb. 24, 2023 Bernard passed away at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
He is survived by his sister Gwendolyn Kaltoft; sister and brother-in-law Anitra and Steve Buller; 3 nieces and families as well as other family members and friends. We will all miss his physical presence. Ohde Funeral Home, Kimballton in charge of arrangements. www.ohdefunrealhome.com