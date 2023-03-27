Deloris Ann Bissell, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Born July 4, 1927, in Dodge County, Nebraska near Scribner, she was the daughter of Fred W. and Agnes Anna (Lahmann) Schellenberg. Deloris attended rural school and high school at Scribner until the family moved to the Anita/Adair, Iowa area in 1943. She attended the remainder of her high school first at Adair and then Anita where she graduated in 1944. She later graduated from Commercial Extension in Omaha and was employed by the Street Railway Co., now Omaha Transit, in Omaha.
Deloris married Eldon Keith Bissell on June 10, 1947, at the home of her parents upon Keith’s return from service in the Army during WWII. They farmed in the Cumberland area until Keith retired for health reasons. In 1983, they moved to Atlantic, and Keith passed away on September 10, 1984. Keith and Deloris were the parents of two children, Roger and Julie Ann.
Deloris was employed as a bookkeeper by Western Iowa Gas in Atlantic for thirty-five years. She enjoyed many activities, including meetings of the White Union Social Club in the Cumberland area, membership and attending St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, sewing for herself and family members, ballroom dancing with her husband and their friends, traveling to most states and other countries, and going on cruises.
Deloris is survived by her son, Roger (Elizabeth “Becky”) Bissell of Dickson, Tennessee; a son-in-law, Allen Tupker of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren, Charles Bissell of Lexington, Kentucky, Andrew (Christi) Bissell of Brentwood, Tennessee, Daniel Bissell, Rachel Bissell and Rebecca (Jeff) Gibson all of Antioch, Tennessee, and Michael (Kathleen) Tupker of Marion, Iowa; seven great-grandchildren: Rebecca’s children, Josie Cunningham, Miles and Ava Troxler and Kathryn Gibson; Andrew’s children, Hannah and Henry Bissell; and Michael’s sons, Robert and Colin Tupker; two step-granddaughters, Desiree (Suny) MacDonald and Marissa Head; one step-great-grandson, Augustine Lopez; one step-great-granddaughter, Indigo MacDonald; a brother, Ray Schellenberg; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Julie Ann Tupker; a brother, Robert Schellenberg, in infancy; and a grandson, Robert Tupker, in infancy. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Olin and Fern Bissell, Clair and Yvonne Bissell, Royce and Mildred Bissell, Wendell and Mabel Mathes; and sisters-in-law, Janice Schellenberg and Carolyn Schellenberg.