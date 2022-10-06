Audubon 3, AHSTW 0: The Wheelers celebrated Senior Night in style with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-20 victory over the Lady Vikes Tuesday night in Audubon.
The match was tight most of the night, with only the first set in favor of the Wheelers after they took the lead for good at 9-8, using a 5-0 run to come from behind, take a 12-8 lead and eventually build a 21-12 advantage. Anna Larsen and Harlow Miller each had extended service runs. Mattie Nielsen had six of her 14 kills on the night in the first set, which was decided after the Lady Vikes couldn’t control a kill attempt.
Sets 2 and 3 were much closer, as there were 23 ties and 12 lead changes over the two sets. Harlow Miller’s block finished the second set after a second game point, and Nielsen’s kill ended the match. The third set was back and forth much like Set 2, but Kali Irlmeier’s block let the Wheelers take the lead for good at 14-13 and allowed them to finally to on an extended service run.
Addie Hocker had 35 assists, five kills and five ace serves, including a pair back-to-back in the third set. Miller added 10 kills as the team recorded 43 overall on dominant offensive play at the net. Audrey Jensen came up with 14 digs. Serving was a strong suit, as there were 11 ace serves on the night.
AHSTW came up with several brilliant plays but never could get any real distance from the Wheelers, as the Lady Vikes’ biggest lead of the night was 11-8 midway through Set 2. The Lady Vikes rallied from a 16-12 deficit to take a 20-19 lead but Hocker’s ace ended any momentum they had.
Delaney Goshorn had six kills and Lauren Yates five as the Lady Vikes recorded 20. Halle Goodman was a bright spot on defense with 13 digs, and team serving efficiency was 95%.
Riverside 3, Underwood 2: All but the second set were close, as the Lady Dawgs made a case to get back into the state rankings with a five-set win over Underwood, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11.
Ayla Richardson had a stat-filling night, with 35 assists, four kills, two ace serves, three digs and three blocks. Elyssa Amdor added 27 digs and five kills, while Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell had 12 kills and seven digs.
Exira-EHK 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2: The Spartans recorded 34 kills on the night, 15 from Jaelynn Petersen and 10 from Shay Burmeister, in a five-set match victory over the Crusaders. The Spartans had to rally from a set down to do so, winning 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8.
The Spartans had 61 digs, with Burmeister having 19, Quinn Grubbs 15 and Mayne Jorgensen 10. Grubs also had four ace serves and went 31-for-32 at the service line.
CAM 3, Ar-We-Va 0: Three sets were what it took for the Cougars to get the Rockets, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20, Tuesday night at Anita. CAM (19-4, 7-0 Rolling Valley Conference) maintains the conference lead, a half game ahead of Glidden-Ralston. They’ll host the Cougar Classic Saturday.
Woodward-Granger 3, ACGC 2: The Chargers dropped a tight five-set match to the Hawks, 13-25, 26-24, 25-15, 13-25, 15-11.
Griswold 3, Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 0: The Tigers picked up a non-conference win and is close to an assured winning season with a non-conference sweep of the Eagles, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10. Griswold is now 15-11 on the year.