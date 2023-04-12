The Atlantic tennis teams had a busy start to the week Monday and Tuesday, with Hawkeye Ten Conference meets at Shenandoah on Monday and Glenwood on Tuesday.
Tuesday vs. Glenwood, the girls picked up their first team win of the season with a 6-3 victory over the Rams.
Four singles teams won: Keira Olson at No. 2 (9-8 (4)), Quincy Sorensen at No. 3 (8-5), Jade Harter at No. 4 (8-4) and Josephine Sorensen at No. 6 (8-2). Rio Johnson teamed with Olson to win at No. 1 doubles, 8-3, while Genevieve McCalla and Josephine Sorensen took the No. 3 doubles win 8-3.
The Trojan boys were swept by the Rams, 9-0, but several matches were competitive.
Clevi Johnson and Nolan Waters fell at Nos. 1 and 2, both by 10-7 scores, while Michael Hotze battled hard in a 10-6 loss at No. 6 singles. Hotze and Kinnick Juhl at No. 3 doubles was the closest at doubles, with a 10-6 score.
A night earlier, the Trojans were swept by Shenandoah, the boys 6-3 and the girls 8-1.
For the boys against the Mustangs, No. 2 Nolan Waters was the lone winner, beating Dylan Gray 10-6. The tandem of Easton O’Brien and Keaton Juhl won at No. 2 doubles by 10-7, while Alex Rosenbaum and Nick Bennett won 10-7 at No. 3 doubles.
The lone girls’ winner against Shenandoah was Jade Harter, at No. 4 singles, beating Abigail Martin 8-3.