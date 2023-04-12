BOYS
Lenox Invitational: The CAM boys took second at the Lenox Co-Ed Invitational Tuesday night in Lenox, thanks to a pair of relays wins.
The Cougars won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:44.42, with Jack Follmann, Sam Foreman, Gavin Clayton and Cale Maas winning. The shuttle hurdle relay took the win in 1:02.65, with Follmann, Foreman, Collin Bower and Maas a part of that squad.
Gavin Clayton won the 800- and 1600-meter runs (2:14.26 and 5:21.64, respectively), while Maas won the 400-meter dash in 53.19. Foreman and Follmann made it a Cougar sweep of hurdling events, with Foreman winning the 110-meter hurdles in 15.00 and Follmann the 400-meter hurdles in 55.81.
Seconds were by Corbin Peach in the discus (127’5”), Kegan Corghan in the long jump (18’7”) and the distance medley relay (4:20.53, with Brayden Chester, Gunner Mananny, Gabe Rouse and Carson Cary).
Griswold finished fourth, with seconds by Peyton Cook in the 100- and 400-meter dashes (11.83 and 56.63, respectively) and Brayden Lockwood in the 3200-meter run (12:38.31).
GIRLS
Griswold Invitational: Griswold picked up six event wins, four of them in relays, as the Tigers won the small-school division at their home meet Tuesday night.
The Tigers got wins from Erynn Peterson in the 400-meter dash (1:08.16) and Makenna Askeland in the discus (88’9.5”). Addison Adams, Whitney Pennock and Emma Mundorf were on the winning 4x200 (2:02.69), 4x400 (4:43.61) and shuttle hurdle relays (1:17.24). The distance medley relay was led by Kyleigh Hering in 5:05.19, and she was also on the winning 4x200 team.
Seconds were by Peterson in the 100-meter dash, Kyleigh Hering in the 200-meter dash, Askeland in the 800-meter run, and the 4x800 and sprint medley relays.
The Tigers out-pointed East Mills, 159-138.
The large-school winner was Riverside, which outdid Woodbine 160-132. Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.44, while Macy Woods took the 400-meter hurdles in 1:15.37. Madison Kelley won the discus in 104’6.5”, and there were three relays wins: the 4x400 (4:15.70), 4x800 (10:31.31) and shuttle hurdle (1:13.45). On the various relays were Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson, Carly Henderson, Bentley Rone, Veronica Andrusyshyn, Ayla Richardson, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and Woods).
Erickson was second in the 100-meter dash, while Henderson took silver int he 200-meter dash. The 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays also finished second.
AHSTW finished fourth in the large-school division, with Graycen Partlow taking second in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles. The 4x800-meter and distance medley relays were also second, with Delaney Goshorn part of both, the third leg each time.
Lenox Invitational: CAM finished fifth among seven teams at the Lenox Co-Ed Invitational Tuesday night, with a pair of third-place finishes the best.
Karys Hunt was third in the discus at 84’7”, and Gracie Venteicher having a 31.05 time in the 200-meter dash.